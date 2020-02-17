Charlotte Flair and NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter after last night's "Takeover: Portland" event to hype up their WrestleMania 36 match. As noted, Flair attacked Ripley after her successful title defense over Bianca Belair, and then confirmed their match for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Flair wrote, "Everything I do is history. The NXT title will be defended at #WrestleMania #WEMadeNXT @WWENXT"

Ripley thanked Belair and issued a warning to The Queen.

"1. Thank you @BiancaBelairWWE! Going to war with you is always brutal! 2. @MsCharlotteWWE you just gave me exactly what I wanted. See you at #WrestleMania36 #NXTTakeOverPortland #TheNightmare," Ripley wrote.

Ripley also had a message for "flippy floppy" fans.

She wrote, "To the most flippy floppy 'fans' in existence... I guess your worst nightmare has just occurred. #AndSTILL! #SorryNotSorry #NXTTakeOverPortland"

Flair attacked Belair on her way to the back at Takeover. Triple H later indicated during a post-show Q&A that Belair likely wasn't done with the Flair vs. Ripley feud, and that this whole thing will end up playing out well for everyone involved. Belair took to Twitter after the show with a message of her own.

She wrote, "Never held gold.. BUT I still managed to always be that BISH! Can't stop me or my legacy. I AM BLACK. HISTORY.IN.THE.MAKING"

Belair also re-tweeted and responded to praise from several stars after Takeover, including husband Montez Ford, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, Lio Rush, Sonya Deville, Nia Jax, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, and Titus O'Neil.

You can see the related tweets below:

Thank you Luv! Means so much ?? https://t.co/ut1UBq2EA7 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 17, 2020

"I am a product of every other black woman before me who has done or said anything worthwhile. Recognizing that I am part of history is what allows me to soar."

I AMhttps://t.co/8nP1WRLPiU.THE.MAKING. pic.twitter.com/m4EfR1aPhe — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 17, 2020