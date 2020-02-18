WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley took to Twitter today to respond to last night's RAW promo by Charlotte Flair.

"I didn't scratch, claw, and fall down as many times as you did to gain respect?! ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!

I've made my name from absolutely nothing. I didn't get my WWE contract handed to me on a golden platter because of my last name!," Ripley wrote.

Flair responded shortly after and called Ripley delusional, writing, "Sweetie, that's your problem. You're delusional enough to believe that you've 'made your name'."

Ripley pointed to how she's had recent success over Flair and Sasha Banks, and got the pin in the Women's Survivor Series match back in November.

"So... What you're saying is that a no named so and so went toe to toe with yourself and Sasha Banks, pinned the self proclaimed "Queen" of WWE for a victory, and then went on to win the women's Survivor Series match. Says a lot about you then...," Ripley wrote.

Flair downplayed Ripley's pin at Survivor Series, writing, "'Stood toe to toe' looks an awful lot like rolling up a crucifix from behind while the grownups were wrestling. But yeah, sure. Congrats on that..."

Ripley also revealed that she's almost quit on multiple occasions. She commented on working for 7.5 years to get where she's at, and said she refuses to stand down to anyone.

"I've nearly quit on multiple occasions... But then I remind myself, that I am not a quitter!... I have worked 7 and a half years to be where I am now and I refuse to stand down to anyone," Ripley wrote.

She continued in another tweet and said she will remind Flair where she came from when they do battle at WrestleMania 36.

"Being humble isn't the problem, I am humble, but I also know how dam good I am and what respect I and @WWENXT deserve! Come #WrestleMania36 I have no problem reminding you of where you came from," Ripley added.

It will be interesting to see if the Flair vs. Ripley feud continues on this week's NXT TV show, which will feature the fallout from Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event and Bianca Belair's loss to Ripley. Triple H indicated that Belair is not done with the Flair vs. Ripley feud as well.

You can see the full tweets from Flair and Ripley below:

