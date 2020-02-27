- WWE posted this video of Rey Mysterio, Naomi, Dolph Ziggler and others visiting US troops at the Eskan Village Air Force Base in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Wednesday to promote today's WWE Super ShowDown event in the Kingdom. It was revealed that Lana also made the trip to Saudi Arabia to be at Bobby Lashley's side for the Tuwaiq Mountain Gauntlet Match.

- Ricochet took to Twitter today and posted a "Tale of the Tape" graphic for his WWE Super ShowDown match with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. He also commented on coming this far and explained why he's already won.

"From my first match on October 11th, 2003 in a guys back yard in front of maybe 15 people. To February 27th, 2020 in Saudi Arabia about to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Heavyweight Championship. Many of you don't think I will win but little do you all know. I've already won," he wrote with the tweet.

You can see the full tweet with "Tale of the Tape" below:

- Below are videos of Byron Saxton and Mike Rome talking to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Ricochet, Naomi, SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, King Baron Corbin, The Miz, John Morrison, and Mansoor in Saudi Arabia at a media event on Wednesday.

In more from Ricochet, the RAW Superstar and #1 contender said he's out to prove the critics wrong today, the ones who say WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will squash him in just a few seconds. Ricochet says he's always proving his doubters wrong, and this match will be no different. Naomi said she's super happy and super excited, and for her this will be a win-win, despite the outcome because she's getting the chance to make history again. Bayley downplayed Naomi's success and talked up her own accomplishments. She said Naomi deserves this match but she also deserves to see that things have changed since she was last around. Bayley said she doesn't care about making history anymore but she is very honored to be representing the division and the company in Saudi Arabia because this is a big deal.

Goldberg said he's honored and privileged to still be a part of WWE, and a force. He believes age is just a number and he's here to prove that. He said there's a lot of experience and still a lot of anger in him, and he can still perform somewhat at the level he used to. He did say he wishes he had more time to prepare for WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and he's not taking Wyatt lightly, but he's here to stand his ground and prove a point. Mansoor said his journey through WWE NXT and back to his home country for Super ShowDown has been surreal. Mansoor said he's hoping to get more time on NXT so he can show people that he belongs with the best wrestlers in the world, which is on NXT.