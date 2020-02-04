- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza made his debut on this week's RAW from Salt Lake City. He came out with Zelina Vega to confront his cousin, Humberto Carrillo, and then wrestled Rey Mysterio, taking him down on the exposed concrete like Carrillo did to WWE United States Champion Andrade last week, to write him off TV and explain his 30-day absence for the WWE Wellness Policy violation.

Above is post-RAW video of Sarah Schreiber talking to Vega and Garza, asking how the debut came to be.

"Because I'm the smartest person alive," Vega said. "Or no, maybe it's because I'm petty and evil, and vindictive, but most of all I'm determined and kind what I said out there - vulnerability is a liability and I've figured out what Humberto's weakness is. He's standing right here."

Sarah commented to Garza how this must have been an honor to wrestle Mysterio, despite the DQ win. Garza dismissed that idea and talked down about Rey

"What a what? For him to wrestle with Angel Garza, because now Angel Garza is a new legend. Angel Garza is right here on RAW and I'm not kidding, I'm not joking, I'm not playing. Just you need to remember one thing - a Latino is in the casa, baby," Garza said.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Salt Lake City, to air on Friday's Main Event episode:

* Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin

* Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder

- As noted, this week's RAW saw Ricochet win a Triple Threat main event over RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to become the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a title shot at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia later this month. RAW ended with Lesnar standing over Ricochet after rushing the ring to F5 him in the middle.

Ricochet took to Twitter after the match and responded to fan criticism over the decision.

"Can't you all just enjoy things? Haha," he wrote.

Ricochet also responded to a WWE tweet on the title match.

He wrote, "My time to be champion is soon upon us! Because when I fly, we all fly together. Now let's go win us a championship!"

He also expressed love to all of his supporters. "I love you all," Ricochet wrote.

Finally, Ricochet corrected another tweet that said Lesnar will defend his title against Ricochet.

Ricochet wrote back, "Will lose* the WWE championship. There, fixed it."

