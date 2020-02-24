- As seen above, the latest episode of Ronda Rousey's Dojo from her personal YouTube page features Rousey teaching some judo to Steve-O of Jackass fame.

They wrote as the YouTube video description, "Steve-O joins Ronda for a literal crash course in judo. Things start out slow until they turn Ronda's garage dojo into a torture chamber as the Jackass legend earns his white belt."

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Winnipeg for this week's Main Event episode:

* Shelton Benjamin vs. No Way Jose

* WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss vs. Cedric Alexander

You can click here to read full Main Event spoilers for this week's episode.

- WWE has announced that they will return to Australia and New Zealand in August for three RAW live events. They will run the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia on Thursday, August 6, the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Friday, August 7, and then the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday, August 8. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 5 but a pre-sale begins the day before.

As seen in the graphics below, WWE has the following Superstars advertised - RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy, who is from Australia, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Ricochet. Murphy is featured on the graphic a second time. The event page also has WWE United States Champion Andrade, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Aleister Black, and Samoa Joe advertised.

Two red brand Australian Superstars who tweeted excitement for the tour are The IIconics - Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Royce first tweeted that she's coming home.

She wrote, "WOOOOOHOOOOO!!! [hugging face emoji x 3] Mum, I'm coming home! [Australian flag emoji] [heart emoji]"

Royce then realized that she wasn't included on the list of Superstars scheduled for the tour, and posted a follow-up tweet.

She wrote, "On second thought, I hope I'm coming home! [fingers crossed emoji] [Australian flag emoji]"

There's no word yet on if The IIconics will be making the homecoming live events, but we will keep you updated. It was reported earlier this month that Royce and Kay were pulled from TV several weeks back, and that they may be getting re-packaged but that wasn't confirmed.

