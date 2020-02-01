Ring of Honor is bringing back the ROH Pure Championship in April where the new champion will be determine via a tournament. The first night will take place in Columbus, Ohio, and the second will be in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Entrants have yet to be announce.

The title was first created in 2004 and then unified with the ROH World Championship in 2006 after Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) ended Nigel McGuinness' record 350-day reign. Other champions to hold the title: AJ Styles, Dough Williams, John Walters, Jay Lethal, and Samoa Joe.

Below is Ring of Honor's full announcement: