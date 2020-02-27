Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling have announced that the 2019 War of the Worlds Tour will feature four big events in May.

The shows will take place on May 6 in Buffalo, May 7 in Toronto, May 9 in Kalamazoo, and May 10 in Villa Park, IL.

Stay tuned for updates as talents for the tour and matches will be announced at a later date.

Below is the full announcement sent to us by ROH today: