Ring of Honor has announced a Dealer's Choice match for the upcoming 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.

The match will see Dan Maff, Shane Taylor, Kenny King and Tyler Bateman do battle in a Fatal 4 Way. The winner will earn a future title shot of his choice.

ROH's 18th Anniversary pay-per-view takes place on Friday, March 13 from Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas.

Below is the updated card for the pay-per-view:

ROH World Television Title Match

Bandido vs. Dragon Lee (c)

ROH World Tag Team Titles Match

Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon vs. Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c)

Dealer's Choice Match

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman

Winner earns future shot at any title.

Slex vs. Adam Brooks in his debut

The Briscoes vs. Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle