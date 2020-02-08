Ring of Honor has announced Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. Bullet Club members KENTA and Taiji Ishimori for Supercard Of Honor XIV.

ROH Supercard of Honor XIV will be on April 4 at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Below is the updated card for the event:

* Marty Scurll vs. Jay White

* Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus (c) vs. Will Ospreay, Amazing Red, and Rocky Romero (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Title Match)

* Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. KENTA and Taiji Ishimori

ROH World Champion PCO, ROH World Television Champion Dragon Lee, RUSH, Flip Gordon, El Phantasmo, Jay Lethal, Mark Haskins, Slex, NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, Maria Manic, and PJ Black are all signed to appear.

