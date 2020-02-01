A video package is shown highlighting PCO retaining the ROH World Championship against Rush via Disqualification after the usual ROH signature video package.

Highlights are shown of Dragon Lee recently retaining the ROH Television Championship against Andrew Everett.

Quinn McKay check in backstage. Josh Woods and Silas Young are talking in the background. Woods bumps into McKay. Woods offers an apology and to hug it out. Young prevents the hug as they keep walking.

Vincent & Bateman (with Chuckles The Clown & Vita Von Starr) are in the ring. The Wrestling Buddies (Sal Rinauro & Michael Stevens) are on the ring apron.

Bateman & Vincent vs. The Wrestling Buddies (Sal Rinauro & Michael Stevens)

Bateman attacks Rinauro & Stevens. Bateman brings Stevens into the ring. Bateman dropkicks Stevens. Bateman drives his knee into Stevens in the corner. Later in the match, Bateman strikes Rinauro before sending him to the ropes. Rinauro hits a Modified Cutter on Bateman. Rinauro goes for a superkick, Bateman catches his leg. Bateman connects with a reverse elbow to Rinauro. Bateman hits a Brain-buster on Rinauro. Vincent rags in and grabs a microphone. Bateman hits a Tombstone Piledriver on Rinauro. The audio drops from the broadcast with text that reads: AUDIO REMOVED DUE TO VINCENT'S CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS. Vincent pins Rinauro for the three count.

Winners: Vincent & Bateman

NWA Worlds Champion Nick Aldis is shown backstage. Aldis is asked what he's doing back in Ring Of Honor. Aldis responds by saying shouldn't they be thanking him for gracing us with his his presence, thanking him for keeping the lights on in Ring Of Honor. Aldis talks about Marty Scurll showing up at NWA and stealing his spotlight. Aldis says that if Scurll wants to enter a turf war with him and the NWA, he's got it.

Shane Taylor (with Moses & Kaun of Soldiers Of Savagery) makes his entrance. Taylor calls out Joe Koff. Koff comes to ringside. Taylor makes some contrast demands. Taylor wants an ROH Six-Man Tag Title shot for Moses, Kaun and a partner of his choosing. Taylor wants a shot at the ROH World Title. Taylor wants his face on every ROH poster. Taylor wants the highest per fight contract ROH has ever given anyone.

Highlights are shown ROH Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham recently defeating Josh Woods via Countout.

Flamita, Rey Horus & Bandido make their entrance. Flip Gordon and ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Marty Scurll & Brody King of Villain Enterprises make their entrance. Scurll grabs a microphone. Scurll says that tonight, Flip Gordon will be replacing PCO and that they will be putting the Six-Man titles on the line.

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match:

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & Flip Gordon) (c) vs. Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus

King and Flamita lock up. King pushes Flamita to the mat. They lock up again. King tosses Flamita to the mat again. They lock up a third time, King backs Flamita to the corner. Flamita locks in a headlock on King. King sends Flamita to the ropes. Flamita goes for a shoulder block, King remains on his feet. King hits a shoulder block on Flamita. Later in the match, Flamita & Horus superkick Scurll. Bandido hits a Moonsault Slam on Scurll. King and Gordon break a pinfall attempt by Bandido on Scurll. Gordon sends Flamita out of the ring. King sends Horus out of the ring.

Gordon hits a Sliced Bread on Bandido as Scurll simultaneously Powerbombs him. Scurll catapults Bandido into a forearm from King. Scurll holds Bandido for King to hit a Running Senton on him. Scurll pins Bandido for a two count. Scurll hits a 619 on Bandido as King hits a Cannonball on him while Gordon stomps on him simultaneously. Gordon and King hit Suicide Dives onto Flamita and Horus at ringside. Scurll pins Bandido for another two count. Scurll is about to go for the Chicken Wing. Bandido rolls Scurll up for the win.

Winners: Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus

Bandido, Flamita & Rey Horus celebrate as the show to comes to a close.