A video package is shown highlighting Rey Horus, Flamita & Bandido defeating Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & PCO) for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to a match.

Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross) make their entrance. Dalton Castle (with The Boys) makes his entrance. Joe Hendry makes his entrance.

Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry vs. Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross)

Hendry and Kross lock up. Hendry locks in a wrist-lock. Hendry takes Kross to the mat with a Fireman's Carry. Hendry hits a snapmare on Kross. Hendry shoulder-blocks Kross. Hendry hits a Hurricanruna on Kross. Later in the match, Garrison hits a Double Spear on Hendry & Castle. Kross and Garrison hit their Skywalker Elbow Drop on Hendry. Kross pins Hendry for a two count. Garrison goes for a Powerbomb, Hendry gets out of it.

Kross goes for a Springboard, Castle strikes him. Hendry hits a Double Fallaway Slam on Kross & Garrison. Hendry tags Castle in. Castle drives his knee into Kross. Garrison connects with a boot to Castle. Hendry clotheslines Garrison out of the ring. Kross springboards off the top rope into a Codebreaker from Hendry. Castle hits his Denouement finisher on Kross. Castle pins Kross for the win.

Winners: Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

A video package is shown highlighting the pairing of PJ Black & Brian Johnson.

Quinn McKay talks to Mark Haskins backstage. Haskins talks about needing to be World Champion. Haskins says that as of 2020 and going forward he has his sights set on one thing, the World Championship.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They talk about ROH Free Enterprises.

Danhausen vs. Rhett Titus

They lock up. Titus takes Danhausen to the mat with a Fireman's Carry. Danhausen eventually hits a German Suplex on Titus. Danhausen grabs his jar of teeth and pours them in the mouth of Titus. Danhausen connects with a Pump Kick to Titus. Danhausen pins Titus for a two count. Danhausen and Titus exchange pin attempts and two counts. Titus dropkicks Danhausen. Titus pins Danhausen.

Winner: Rhett Titus

Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb make their entrances. Lifeblood's Tracy Williams & Mark Haskins make their entrance. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) make their entrance. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) join Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman on commentary.

Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) vs. The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) vs. Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb

Haskins kicks Cobb. Cobb goes for a snapmare, Haskins lands on his feet. Cobb tosses Haskins with a waist-lock, Haskins lands on his feet again. Later in the match, Williams goes for a clothesline on Maff, Maff no-sells it and remains standing. Maff goes for his Burning Hammer finisher, Williams lands on his feet. Haskins dropkicks the ankle of Maff. Williams locks in an Ankle Lock on Maff. Haskins hits a Double Stomp on Maff while Williams maintains the Ankle Lock on him. Mark hits his Froggy-bow finisher on Williams. Haskins hits a Pump Kick on Mark. Cobb superkicks Haskins.

Jay hits Cobb with a forearm strike. Maff clotheslines Jay. Mark rags Maff. Mark dropkicks Cobb. Mark dropkicks Maff before doing the same to Haskins. Mark and Jay hit their Redneck Boogie finisher on Williams. Mark pins Williams for a two count. Williams elbows Jay. Williams hits a Spicolli Driver on Mark. Williams locks in a Half Crab - STF combination submission on Mark. Jay kicks Haskins. Jay Powerbombs Haskins on to Williams to break the submission. Jay hits a Jay-Driller on Williams. Mark pins Williams for the win.

Winners: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay)

The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) celebrate as the show comes to a close.