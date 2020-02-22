A video package is shown highlighting 2 Guys 1 Tag (Josh Woods & Silas Young) defeating The Briscoes (Mark & Jay) to earn a Tag Team title shot after the usual ROH signature video package.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They throw to highlights.

Highlights are shown of Alex Zayne defeating Bandido at Honor Reigns Supreme.

Dalton Castle is shown talking to Joe Hendry during Hendry's photo shoot. Castle is directing Hendry. Castle tells Hendry to pose as if he just won ten matches, then twenty. Castle tells Hendry to pose like a mean tree, a big strong oak. Castle tells everyone to take five.

Ian Riccaboni and Quinn McKay check in backstage. They hype upcoming shows before throwing to more highlights.

Highlights are shown of Sumie Sakai defeating Nicole Savoy at Honor Reigns Supreme.

Brian Zane presents his Top Five Factions in ROH history with Generation Next being number one, followed by The Age Of The Fall, The House Of Truth, The Embassy & S.C.U.M.

Lifeblood's Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams are shown getting into the ring mid-entrance. Vincent & Bateman (accompanied by Chuckles The Clown & Vita Von Starr) attack Haskins & Williams from behind.

Lifeblood (Mark Haskins & Tracy Williams) vs. Vincent & Bateman

Bateman sends Williams out of the ring. Vincent & Bateman connects with a double back elbow to Haskins. Williams attempts to fight Bateman & Vincent. Vincent & Bateman go for a Double Back Suplex, Williams flips out of it. Williams tags Haskins. Haskins connects with a forearm to Bateman. Williams clotheslines Vincent. Later in the match, Vincent connects with knee strike to Haskins. Vincent goes for a Superplex on Williams on the turnbuckle. Williams fights out of it. Williams hits a DDT on Vincent on the top turnbuckle. Haskins hits a Fireman's Carry into a Powerbomb from Williams on Vincent.

Williams gets a two count on Vincent. Williams tags Haskins in. Bateman comes into the ring and attacks Williams and Haskins. Haskins & Williams both connect with Pump Kicks to Bateman before doing the same to Vincent. Williams hits a Piledriver on Vincent. Haskins locks in a Sharpshooter on Vincent. Chuckle The Clown comes into the ring and strikes Haskins with a block of wood to cause a Disqualification.

Winners Via Disqualification: Lifeblood (Tracy Williams & Mark Haskins)

Williams clubs the back of Chuckles after the match. Bateman sends Williams out of the ring. Williams chases Chuckes, Starr, Bateman & Vincent off with a chair before they can do more damage to Haskins.

The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) & 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods) make their entrances. Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb make their entrances. ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham make their entrance.

Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff vs. The Bouncers (Brian Milonas & Beer City Bruiser) & 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods)

Young locks in a wrist-lock on Gresham. Gresham gets to the ropes. Gresham briefly locks in a waist-lock on Young. Gresham takes Young to the mat with a single leg takedown. Later in the match, Milonas hits a Sidewalk Slam on Cobb. Bruiser ascends the turnbuckles. Bruiser hits a Frog Splash on Cobb. Maff breaks a pin attempt by Bruiser on Cobb. Maff sends Milonas out of the ring with a Side Kick.

Woods kicks Maff in the face. Young hits a Cutter on Maff. Gresham pulls Woods out of the ring as Lethal pulls Young out of the ring. Woods and Gresham exchange strikes at ringside, as do Young and Lethal. Cobb hits his Tour Of The Islands finisher on Bruiser in the ring. Cobb pins Bruiser for the three count.

Winners: Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff

Maff grabs Lethal's title belt after the match. Gresham and Lethal have words with Cobb & Maff as the show comes to a close.