Ring of Honor Free Enterprise was today in Baltimore at the UMBC Event Center. In the main event, Marty Scurll and PCO defeated Nick Aldis and RUSH.

Below are the results:

* Mark Haskins defeated Alex Shelley

* Vincent & Bateman defeated Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle

* Flip Gordon defeated Slex

* Alex Zayne defeated Andrew Everett

* The Briscoes defeated Flamita & Bandido

* Flip Gordon won the Battle Royal for an ROH World title shot. The participants included: Blue Meanie, Gangrel, Crowbar, Maria Manic, Danhausen, Beer City Bruiser, Brian Milonas, Silas Young, Josh Woods, Delirious, Tracy Williams, Rhett Titus, Kenny King, Dak Draper, Brian Johnson, Eli Isom, Cheeseburger, LSG, and PJ Black.

* Session Moth Martina defeated Sumie Sakai

* Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff defeated Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham

* Brody King defeated Rey Horus

* Marty Scurll & ROH World Champion PCO defeated NWA World Champion Nick Aldis & RUSH