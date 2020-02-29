ROH Gateway to Honor was tonight in St. Charles, MO at the Family Arena. In the main event, RUSH defeated PCO and Mark Haskins to become the new ROH World Champion.

Below are the results:

* RUSH defeated PCO (c) and Mark Haskins (ROH World Championship Match)

* Dragon Lee (c) defeated Dak Draper (ROH World Television Championship Match)

* Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal defeated Rey Horus & Bandido (Proving Ground Match)

* Dalton Castle defeated Kenny King, Jeff Cobb, and Tracy Williams

* Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, Brody King & Flip Gordon) defeated Slex & The Briscoes

* Vincent & Bateman defeated 2 Guys 1 Tag (Silas Young & Josh Woods)

* Dan Maff defeated Alex Shelley

* Angelina Love defeated Session Moth Martina

Dan Maff just won't stay down at #GatewaytoHonor ! pic.twitter.com/Srbd9qIaJE — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 1, 2020