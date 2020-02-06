Ring of Honor has announced a big match for the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles at the upcoming Supercard of Honor XIV event.

The match will see Mexisquad (Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus) defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles against The Amazing Red, Will Ospreay and Rocky Romero.

ROH Supercard of Honor XIV will take place on Saturday, April 4 from the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, FL. The event will go up against the nearby WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa" event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend.

Below is the updated announced card for Supercard of Honor XIV:

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles Match

The Amazing Red, Will Ospreay, Rocky Romero vs. Bandido, Flamita, Rey Horus (c)

Jay White vs. Marty Scurll

KENTA and Taiji Ishimori vs. Dan Maff and Jeff Cobb

* Appearances by ROH World Champion PCO, ROH World TV Champion Dragon Lee, ROH World Tag Team Champion Jay Lethal, Slex, PJ Black, RUSH, El Phantasmo, Heff Cobb, and others