The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV later tonight at 6:30 pm ET on FOX. Roman Reigns and Sasha Banks are scheduled to be on the Super Bowl Pre-Show for a "Pizza Hut Pregame Party" segment.

The Pre-Show is currently ongoing, but the two may appear at around 4 pm ET.

Banks commented on her Instagram about the upcoming appearance and showed a photo of herself and Reigns.

"Tune into the pre-game of the Super Bowl to see the big dawg @romanreigns and the legit boss @sashabankswwe show @foxsports how to throw a pizza party! @pizzahut"

Reigns, a big Niners fan, was also at last night's Super Saturday in Miami, which you can check out in the video above.