Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX opened up from the TD Garden in Boston with new WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg coming to the ring. The WWE Hall of Famer, who won the title from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia yesterday, said it's not about who was last, it's about who's next. Goldberg dropped the mic as Reigns' music interrupted and out he came to the ring.

Reigns and Goldberg faced off in the middle of the ring before Reigns declared, "I'm next."

Reigns then made his exit to the back as Goldberg stared him down.

As we've noted, Reigns vs. Goldberg for the title is reportedly planned for WrestleMania 36 in April.

It's worth noting that Goldberg received a significant amount of boos for his entrance and promo.

