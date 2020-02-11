With the way WWE has been hyping WrestleMania 37 up with a Hollywood theme, could that be the place for the dream match between The Rock and Roman Reigns?

As noted earlier, WWE held the WrestleMania 37 press conference earlier today at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, which is in the Los Angeles metro area. Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch were the two Superstars that appeared for the event. You can click here for a full recap, full video and more from the presser, including shots of Lynch wearing a bandage on her neck to sell the bloody bite from Shayna Baszler on RAW.

Fernando Ramirez of NBC San Diego tweeted this clip of Reigns commenting on a potential match between The Big Dog and The Great One.

"I said it earlier. Man, if there's a stadium to hold... Hey DJ, check it out. Not bad, right? I mean, everyone's always dream-matching me and him. First of all, we're family so it's all love, but if there was going to be an event for him to compete in, to perform in, a venue to hold that mass scale of attention that he's going to bring... it's right here in your backyard, you know what I mean? Ya ain't gotta go far," Reigns said of Rock possibly working The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2021.

Reigns also took to Twitter and commented on his day at the stadium. As noted in our recap, officials stated that they are around 85% done with construction, which was going on during the press conference. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon and others at the presser commented on how unique and "iconic" the stadium is, ahead of the official opening this July. Reigns tweeted and said it's amazing to see the progress of the stadium.

"Pleasure to help announce @WrestleMania 37 @SofiStadium in Los Angeles. Amazing to see the progress of this place ... can't wait to get y'all in it next year!!! #WestCoast," Reigns tweeted.

WrestleMania 37 will take place at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park on March 28, 2021. The 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Thursday, March 25 from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. SmackDown on Friday, NXT Takeover on Saturday, and then RAW on Monday, will also take place from the Staples Center. WrestleMania 37 Axxess will take place that week from the Los Angeles Convention Center.

You can see Reigns' full tweet and the clip below:

