Roman Reigns spoke to the media after today's WrestleMania 37 press conference at SoFi Stadium & Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California, and agreed with John Cena's recent praise for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

As noted last month at this link, Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated and praised Lesnar as the best in-ring performer he's ever seen, of all-time. Cena also gave The Beast major props for his performance in the 30-Man Royal Rumble main event. Reigns praised Lesnar today after the press conference and talked about being in the ring with him. NBC San Diego's Fernando Ramirez tweeted a clip of Reigns discussing Lesnar, which you can see below.

Reigns said his life hasn't been the same since WrestleMania 31 in 2015. That main event saw Lesnar drop the WWE World Heavyweight Title in a Triple Threat that also included Reigns and the winner, current RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. The match started out as Reigns vs. Lesnar, but Rollins cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase during the bout.

"When you work with Brock Lesnar, when you're in the ring with Brock Lesnar, it puts you... it jumps you you multiple levels," Reigns said. "My life changed in 2015, WrestleMania 31. It hadn't been the same. So, I mean, got a lot of love or Brock, he's a great performer. A lot of people heard the statements that John Cena made about him... I'm not sure if he was wrong, you know what I mean?"

Reigns continued and said Drew McIntyre will be in good hands when he challenges Lesnar for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 36 in April.

"He's one of the few guys that people really believe," Reigns said of Lesnar. "Even as a performer, you have to always keep your eyes on him. You watch... when I'm in the ring with him, I never take my eyes off Brock, because you just never know. That's the type of competitor, that's the type of intimidating man that he is. So, I think the fact that Drew is going to him next, he's in good hands."

You can click here for a full recap of the WrestleMania 37 press conference, along with full video and more from the event, which also featured RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, among others.

Below is the video of Reigns discussing Lesnar: