It looks like WWE could be building to a match with The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz, or possibly a Handicap Match with Roman Reigns vs. Miz and Morrison.

Miz took to Twitter this evening and made a comment about how he's a Must-See Superstar, an A-Lister who's done more than what other Superstars dream of. He name-dropped Reigns and The Usos, taking shots at The Bloodline.

He wrote, "Most-hated to Must-See. A nobody to an A-lister. I've done more for @WWE than other Superstars dream of and I ALWAYS make the show. Even Roman knows (from his VAST movie experience [smirkring face emoji]) that the show always goes on ... even when The Usos can't. #Smackdown"

Reigns responded by firing shots back at The Miz.

"I doubt anyone has seen your terrible movies, let alone care if you actually make the show. But if you do make it, stop by and get your ass whooped real quick, again. #HobbsAndShaw [winking face emoji] #Smackdown," Reigns wrote.

Morrison then chimed in and made a reference to The Usos likely missing this week's SmackDown from Vancouver, British Columbia, because of past legal troubles preventing them from entering Canada.

He wrote, "Lol, @wweusos it's easy to put us on blast when you know you're not gonna be around in Canada to back up anything you say... I guess that's what it means to be LOCKED DOWN... or locked out- #JohnnyTimbits"

Reigns responded to Morrison's tweet and welcomed him back to WWE, but then warned him that a beating is waiting.

Reigns wrote, "Yo! I thought you quit the business years ago! Ha, welcome back! P.S. ass-whooping waiting for you too!"

WWE has not confirmed a match as of this writing, and it's not 100% that The Usos won't be allowed across the border for Friday's SmackDown on FOX, but that has been the case in the past. We could even see this turn to some sort of six-man match with The Bloodline vs. Miz, Morrison and King Baron Corbin. Reigns is set to face Corbin in a Steel Cage match at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27, while Miz and Morrison will challenge SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day that night.

You can see the full tweets from Miz, Morrison and Reigns below. The Usos have not responded as of this writing. Stay tuned for updates on Friday's SmackDown episode, and the exchange between Reigns, Miz and Morrison.

