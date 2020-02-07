A big Steel Cage match has been announced for WWE Super ShowDown.

The match will see Roman Reigns face King Baron Corbin in what looks to be the end of their feud.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Corbin challenge Reigns to one more match, angry over their recent Falls Count Anywhere Match at the Royal Rumble, which Reigns won, and last week's dog food bath from Reigns and The Usos to Corbin. Reigns later accepted the challenge but said it would be in a Steel Cage. WWE has confirmed the match for Saudi Arabia.

WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take place on Thursday, February 27. Super ShowDown will air live on the WWE Network from King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Below is the current announced card for WWE Super ShowDown 2020, along with a few shots from tonight's segment on SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Ricochet vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Bill Goldberg vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

John Morrison and The Miz vs. The New Day (c)

Steel Cage Match

King Baron Corbin vs. Roman Reigns