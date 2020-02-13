- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, which was the go-home show for Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event.

- Next Thursday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature Tyler Bate vs. Joseph Conners, plus Ilja Dragunov vs. Joe Coffey in the main event.

It looks like the "I Quit Match" between Toni Storm and NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray won't air until the February 27 episode. This week's show saw Storm sign the contract to make the match official. Ray recently offered the title shot to Storm and said if Storm loses, she can no longer challenge for the title as long as Ray has it.

- Ronda Rousey is now an official Gaming Video Creator for Facebook. Rousey took to social media today and announced the new gig with Facebook. It looks like all of her YouTube content will also be uploaded to fb.gg/RondaRousey.

Rousey's debut stream will air live on Tuesday, February 18 at 6pm ET. It looks like she will be playing Pokemon Sword & Shield, and 100% of the streaming proceeds will go to benefit the victims of the bushfires in Australia.

Rousey tweeted on the new partnership with Facebook Gaming and said the time is right for her to jump into streaming.

She wrote, "Game streaming is one of the most authentic mediums,& the time is right for me to jump into the stream exclusively on FacebookGaming. My first stream is on Feb18th at 3pmPST–100% of proceeds from the first stream go to Australian bushfire recovery efforts https://Fb.gg/RondaRousey"

You can see Rousey's full announcement below: