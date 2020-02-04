On Monday night, the @Wrestlevotes Twitter account, which has broken several stories in the past, indicated that more WWE Wellness Policy suspensions could be coming soon. Their report did not name Samoa Joe as one of the suspensions to be announced, but it was strongly indicated.

In an update, PWInsider reports that WWE sources have "vociferously denied" that Joe is currently suspended. It was also noted that Joe was not at last night's RAW from Salt Lake City because he was off this week as he's not medically cleared to compete following what is believed to have been a concussion that he suffered.

We also noted after last night's show how the RAW announcers stated that Joe missed RAW due to the injury he suffered during last Monday's post-Royal Rumble episode. Going back to last week there were concussion concerns with Joe after he landed hard off a suicide dive during the match that saw him team with Kevin Owens vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Joe was quietly removed from that match and Owens finished it by himself. The announcers noted during last week's commentary that Joe was hurt during the dive, but due to how hard he hit his opponent.

It was reported that speculation from within WWE said Joe hit his head on the floor and possibly suffered a concussion. Multiple sources reported that despite how well the RAW injury angle played out on TV, the injury to Joe was real and not a part of the storylines.

There's no word yet on when Joe will be cleared to compete from the recent injury, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.