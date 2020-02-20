- WWE NXT UK Superstar Mark Andrews has released another "My First Match" episode to his personal YouTube page, featuring NXT Superstar Joaquin Wilde, as seen above.

Andrews and Wilde, joined by NXT stars Kassius Ohno and girlfriend Rachel Evers, look back and react to Wilde's official in-ring debut, back in 2004 against Jason Gory for the Black Diamond Wrestling promotion in West Virginia. Wilde is actually on record as wrestling Gory a few months early, but that record could be incorrect as this is the match they went with for this episode. Wilde noted that Ohno was actually in the main event of that indie event.

- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced for the next episode of WWE's "Break It Down" series. The episode will premiere on Sunday, March 1 on the WWE Network at 10am ET.

Trish Stratus to dish on her most epic matches on next episode of WWE Break It Down The next episode of WWE Break It Down comes with a Stratusfaction Guarantee. That's because the episode — which premieres Sunday, March 1 on WWE Network — stars none other than seven-time WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus dishing on some of the most iconic clashes from her WWE Hall of Fame career. Each episode of WWE Break it Down features a WWE Superstar talking in depth about a curated list of mat classics, giving WWE fans new insight into legendary clashes. Trish's episode will be no exception, as she'll bring you behind the scenes of the following matches: * Trish Stratus, Test & Albert vs. Lita & The Hardy Boyz

SmackDown, June 22, 2000



* Trish Stratus vs. Stephanie McMahon

No Way Out 2001



* WWE Women's Championship Six-Pack Challenge

Survivor Series 2001



* Trish Stratus vs. Victoria (WWE Women's Championship Hardcore Match)

Survivor Series 2002



* Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James (WWE Women's Championship Match)

New Year's Revolution 2006 Set your reminder now: WWE Break it Down: Trish Stratus will be available on demand starting at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

- Rusev attended the premiere of the "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" movie at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Wife Lana was nowhere to be seen. The movie hits theaters next Wednesday.

