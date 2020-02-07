It looks like there are issues between Rusev and WWE once again.

Rusev is currently off WWE RAW TV due to a contract dispute, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. There's no word yet on what led to the dispute.

Rusev last worked RAW on January 20 as he and Liv Morgan lost to Lana and Bobby Lashley in mixed tag team action. He has feuded with Lana and Lashley for several months, sometimes getting the main event slot of the show. There had been speculation on a big blow-off to the Rusev vs. Lashley feud, past the wedding and the mixed tag team match, but it looks like Rusev will never get his true revenge now that he's been taken off TV again. It was noted that this could change if the contract situation works out.

While Lana signed a new five-year deal with WWE last year, it was reported last summer that Rusev's deal was also expected to expire. There had been rumors of The Bulgarian Brute leaving or being unhappy with his spot in the company. We noted back in mid-January how he changed his Twitter bio to indicate that he would be leaving soon.

The bio was changed to, "soon to be free agent"

His bio has been changed again as it now reads, "add a bio to your profile"

Stay tuned for updates on Rusev's WWE status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.