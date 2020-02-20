Samoa Joe is currently out of action with another injury.

The RAW Superstar reportedly suffered the injury while filming a WWE commercial last week, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. The injury came as Joe hit his head during a bad table break.

There's no word yet on when Joe will be medically cleared to get back in the ring, or specifics of the injury, but it was noted that he could be out of action for a considerable amount of time.

Joe just recently returned to action after suffering a broken thumb in late 2019. He then suffered a reported concussion that briefly took him back out of the ring. Joe wrestled on last week's RAW, and then suffered the head injury during the commercial shoot.

Stay tuned for updates on Joe's WWE status and if he will miss WrestleMania 36.