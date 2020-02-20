As noted earlier today, via Pro Wrestling Sheet, Samoa Joe is currently out of action after suffering an injury while filming a WWE commercial last week. The injury occurred after Joe took a bad table bump.

In an update, Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com reports that Joe suffered a concussion during the commercial shoot for WWE. Joe reportedly hit his head on a table break spot.

This is Joe's second concussion in less than 1 month.

Joe returned from a broken thumb in September and didn't return to in-ring action until late December. He then suffered a concussion while doing a dive on the January 27 RAW episode.

There's no timetable for Joe's return as of this writing, but he could be kept out of action for a while as this is his second head injury in a short period of time. Word from within WWE was that Joe could be out of action for a "considerable amount of time"," possibly missing WrestleMania 36.

Stay tuned for updates on Joe's WWE status.