Sasha Banks and Roman Reigns appeared on today's Super Bowl LIV Pre-Show for a "Pizza Hut Pregame Party" segment. You can check out their appearance in the video below, alongside FOX's Jimmy Johnson, Troy Aikman, and others.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIV later tonight at 6:30 pm ET.

FOX has been also running advertisements for SmackDown throughout today's Super Bowl coverage.

sasha banks and roman reigns really are the faces of smackdown



