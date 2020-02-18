- Ronda Rousey has launched another new series on her YouTube channel - What Did I Get Myself? Above is the first episode with Rousey unboxing her first box, a Pokemon-themed package. Rousey recently announced that she would be doing a lot more YouTube content.

- The Barclays Center in Brooklyn is now advertising the following matches for the March 2 RAW episode:

* Big Show vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins

* Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch

- As seen below, Sasha Banks issued a Twitter poll earlier today and asked fans if she should wrestle or sit on her bus and tweet this Friday during SmackDown on FOX. As of this writing with over 13,000 votes, 50.6% say she should tweet instead of wrestle.