As first reported by the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast (later confirmed by Pro Wrestling Sheet), Sasha Banks filmed scenes for season two of The Mandalorian.

The report didn't say which character she would play, nor the size of her upcoming role. Season two is scheduled to premiere in October.

Season one of The Mandalorian is currently steaming on Disney+.

Banks has been out of action with an ankle injury. Her last WWE TV match was on January 3.