Sasha Banks is expected to be back in action soon.

Banks is still on the shelf with an ankle injury but the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that she should be back before too long.

Regarding her WrestleMania 36 status, The Observer reported that Banks was recently listed for a non-wrestling role on the WrestleMania card before most of the SmackDown matches were changed. However, it was noted that Banks could also end up wrestling in the 3rd Annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Banks did some in-ring training at the New England Pro Wrestling Academy in Massachusettes earlier this week. As seen in the Instagram post below, Banks posted several photos from the training session and thanked Brian Fury for having her. She noted that her dog, Ryu Maivia, was with her.

"Thanks for letting stop by and train today @neprowrestling @xbrianxfuryx even @ryumaivia got in the ring to train," Banks wrote.

Banks could be at tonight's SmackDown from Boston, Massachusettes as she is in the area this week, but that hasn't been confirmed. Stay tuned for updates on her status.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

