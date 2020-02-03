Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Matt is making some coffee as Brandon Cutler enters the room. Matt offers him up some, but Cutler says he's not a coffee guy, Matt responds, "Room for cream?" ignoring Cutler. Nick says, "Just go with it." Matt then puts on an apron as he works on it. Cutler then says his win-loss record is starting to get to him, and mentions attending a workshop just ask Kenny Omega bursts in to talk about Britt Baker's promo. Omega then gives her line about Tony Schiavone just being a barista before AEW gifted him a job. Matt looks down at his apron. Cody then runs in laughing about the same thing. Matt slowly takes the apron off. Cutler then say Matt is making coffee and Matt (somewhat embarrassed now) asks Omega and Cody if they want something, they say yeah.

* Clips of Young Bucks traveling to Cleveland for last week's AEW Dynamite. Young Bucks talk about heading to a production meeting, Matt wants Starbucks, Nick and Brandon want food, not coffee. Nick then makes fun of Matt's sad reaction (or "boo-boo face").

* Matt and Nick head to the Rock 'N Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Frankie Kazarian plays the bass as Nick sings "Too Sweet Me." He says "I recognize that riff," and Kazarian yells, "Do ya?!" Nick falls back on some furniture. Clips show of the Rock 'N Roll museum. Matt then see Orange Cassidy just laying around with a ukulele.

* Locker room, SCU rolls in and jokingly boots Brandon Cutler from their locker spot. They are getting ready for the show and Daniels has to head off for a minute. Sky asks Daniels if he has any tape, and goes to get some from his suitcase, instead finding a Dark Order mask in it. Sky and Kazarian talk about it for a moment, Daniels then returns and Sky hides the mask behind his back. Daniels says they gotta get some info on a meet and greet, then heads off again, Sky tosses the mask back in the suitcase. Referee Rick Knox was off to the side during this segment.

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford are doing a pre-Dynamite YouTube video. The Young Bucks talk about how they rib Tony Schiavone, whenever they see him one says "Tony Schiavone!" and the other says "Hulk Hogan, you can go to hell!"

* Private Party getting ready for their first main event match on TNT. It was them and Darby Allin vs. Chris Jericho, Santana, and Ortiz. Quen calls them "LAX" and Cassidy turns around and says they can't call them LAX, that's from a different company. Ortiz randomly pops his head on-screen from a moment without Private Party seeing him.

* Backstage, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks dance a bit. Cut to tipsy Hangman Page coming out to the ring to help Omega and The Young Bucks. Page is talking to himself, saying he feels so bloated. He then hits a buckshot lariat on The Blade. Page thinks to himself about needing something stronger than the beer, figured Omega and the Bucks are looking at him and says he's got to get the hell out of here.

* Matt is getting a coffee and thinks to himself "That's why you specify to leave room for cream" as he puts some in his coffee. He continues about how tired he is and isn't sure how many more all nighters he can do as an EVP. Cut to Matt in a massage chair. Nick is next to him in another one. Nick thinks to himself how sick he is of Brandon always filming. Cut to Matt and Nick at a restaurant. Matt thinks to himself about getting the big win last week, but is worried about Hangman, they just want to help him. Referee Rick Knox is sitting next to the brothers and thinks, "Look at these clowns. Would it kill them to get out of the ring when I make my ten-count?"