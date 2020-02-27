- Above are the top 10 moments from this week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

- WWE has announced new and improved VIP Experience packages for live events to help and draw better crowds to their non-televised events. The full details were revealed in the following announcement today:

The WWE VIP Experience is coming to a city near you! WWE is coming to a city near you. Don't miss your chance to be a part of the WWE VIP Experience. Get the WWE VIP Experience when you purchase one of these unique packages! WWE Superstar Experience Package

* Premium Ringside Seat

* Meet & Greet and Autograph Opportunity with WWE Superstars*

* Exclusive Limited Edition 2020 WWE Souvenir Event Chair

* New Exclusive Merchandise Items

* Limited Edition 2020 Autograph Book

* Matted Superstar Collage

* On-site Greeter WWE "Walk the Aisle" Experience

* Premium Floor Seat within the first 4 seats of the Superstar Entrance Aisle

* Walk down the aisle just like your favorite WWE Superstars & Ringside Photo Opportunity (not available in all markets)

* Matted Autographed Superstar Photo

* New Exclusive Merchandise Items

* Official WWE Program WWE Ringsider Package

* Premium Ringside Seat in the first 5 rows across from our cameras

* Exclusive Limited Edition 2020 Souvenir Event Chair

* Matted Autographed Superstar Photo

* New Exclusive Merchandise Items

* Ringsider Draw String Bag **Contents in the above packages are for U.S. WWE VIP events. Contents for VIP packages in other countries may vary — please contact the local venue for details** After purchasing, you will receive an email from Artist Arena approximately one (1) week before the performance date with instructions for the Meet & Greet, VIP Parking (where applicable), Shopping Area and fulfillment of the package items. All packages are NON-TRANSFERABLE; NO WILL CALL NAME CHANGES will be permitted under any circumstances. Non-VIP ticket holders will not be allowed into the Meet & Greet. Superstars attending the Meet & Greet will vary from date to date. Please note that all VIP tickets are will-call only except for events occurring in the state of New York. All ticket delivery methods allowed for NY venues. Non-ticket package elements will be subject to the non-transferable restrictions listed above.

- Below is video of RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins and Murphy talking about their win over The Street Profits at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia today. Rollins was asked what message was sent to the red brand tag team division with the win.

"The message is not just to the tag team division on Monday Night RAW," Rollins said. "These here [tag titles] are a symbol of progress, they are a symbol of us making headway when it comes to my vision of Monday Night RAW, the people's vision of Monday Night RAW. The message was clear - if you stand in the way of our progress, you will be eradicated. Just ask The Street Profits."

Rollins tweeted the video below and wrote, "A night of messages."