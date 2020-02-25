The main event of this week's WWE RAW ended in controversy with a referee making a fast count to give Randy Orton a win over Kevin Owens. Following the match, Owens put the referee through a table with Seth Rollins looking on from the stage.

It has been revealed that the referee was Jake Clemons. Clemons was wearing a Rollins t-shirt under his referee gear, revealing himself to be a disciple of Rollins. Clemons does referee work for EVOLVE Smash Wrestling, and Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW), among other wrestling promotions.

Clemons has recently posted on social media about the incident. He wrote, "I am a good human being damn it, a good human being! #RAW #KOvsRKO."

You can check out Clemons' tweet below.