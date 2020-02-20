EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky announced this evening that NXT stars Isiah "Swerve" Scott, Austin Theory, and Santana Garrett will be competing in Accelerate at WRESTLExpo on April 2. It will be during WrestleMania week.

WRESTLExpo (formerly known as the WWNLive Experience) is hosting the first-ever Accelerate events. The first is Accelerate: Initiate and the second is Accelerate: Conclusion. The events will feature talent from NXT, NXT UK, EVOLVE, Progress, and wXw.

WRESTLExpo will be in Tampa, Florida at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC from April 2 to April 4.

