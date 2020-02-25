- As seen above and below, WWN Live has released full matches featuring current WWE NXT Superstars.

Above is NXT Superstar Mansoor vs. AR Fox at EVOLVE 144 back on January 18 in Fern Park, Florida. Below is video from current NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. current NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle in a Last Man Standing match at EVOLVE 94, which took place on October 14, 2017 in New York City. This match saw Lee defeat Riddle for the WWN Title in the main event of the evening.

- WWE has announced Aleister Black for this week's edition of The Bump, which airs each Wednesday morning at 10am ET on all WWE digital platforms.

On a related note, Shayna Baszler has been pulled from this week's show. She was announced for WWE's The Bump last week but as seen below, WWE tweeted a clip from a production meeting for The Bump, where the crew received footage recorded at RAW with Baszler backing out of the interview.

"An interview on The Bump? Yeah, I'll do an interview on The Bump... I'll do an interview on The Bump on my time, when I want to," Baszler declared. "I'm not going to sit and subject myself to d------ds like you, asking me questions that I'm going to answer eventually anyway. We're done."

- As noted, the referee in the main event of last night's RAW that was revealed to be a disciple of RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins was indie referee Jake Clemons, who works for EVOLVE and other promotions. WWE did an angle where Clemons helped Randy Orton defeat Kevin Owens in the main event, before Owens revealed Clemons was wearing a Rollins t-shirt under his gear. Owens ended the show by hitting a Stunner on Clemons, then putting him through a table.

Jason posted earlier this evening how Clemons took to Twitter today and insisted he's a good person, writing, "I am a good human being damn it, a good human being! #RAW #KOvsRKO"

Rollins responded this afternoon and said Clemons is on the right path.

"I hope your wounds are healing well, my child. You're on the right path," Rollins wrote.

There's no word yet on if WWE plans to use Clemons in the future, but he was praised by WWE NXT referee Drake Wuertz on Twitter last night, earlier in the show before the RAW main event.

"@ClemonsJake just rocked it on #RAW! Very proud of this brother...he's grinded for years and his body of work at @WWNEVOLVE has paid off. Always be ready when opportunity knocks," Drake wrote.

I hope your wounds are healing well, my child. You're on the right path. https://t.co/hG9UPpEqmT — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) February 25, 2020