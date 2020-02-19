On this week's episode of WWE's The Bump, former WWE Raw and SmackDown tag team champion Sheamus joined in-studio to discuss his return. He also spoke about his time as being Cesaro's tag team partner in The Bar, and the many trials and tribulations that they faced together.

"I've been in the WWE for a very long time. I have had a successful career," Sheamus stated. "What can be a blessing can also be a curse. The last couple of years with Cesaro was a lot of fun. I had so much fun with The Bar. We had five WWE tag team championships wins.

"You know, it came to a point where everything we did, the legacy we created, we kind of ran out of rope. We were getting pancakes shoved in our faces and getting hit in the head with turkeys. At WrestleMania, we lost to a 12-year-old. The writing was on the wall.

"I got a bad concussion from WrestleMania, and I had to go back to the drawing board and wasn't sure what the crack was. I had to look at myself in the mirror and wonder when am I going to continue and if I'll be able to continue... I was determined to come back and be in the best shape of my life."

Going back to his career highlights, Sheamus wasn't too keen on his time in The League of Nations back in 2015. He felt like that part of his career had hit a dead-end. But looking at it from a positive aspect, he believes it was storylines like those that helped him build-up towards his newfound image.

"I became one of the fastest WWE champions. I followed it up with another WWE championship just to prove I wasn't a flash in the pan... A lot of crazy things happened to me so fast," Sheamus began. "There's been a lot of ups and a lot of downs in this business for me. The first time I ever felt like I was stuck in a rut was when I was in The League of Nations. We had this group that was created together, and to me, this group was set up to make Roman Reigns a babyface. But, it was a dead-end for us. From the moment we got together, which was a last-minute thing, it was frustrating to me [on all four men losing to Reigns]. I hit a roadblock.

"Then, me and Cesaro were put together, and we had a great legacy. But again, we came to a situation where we lost to a 12-year-old at WrestleMania. Some people laughed about it, but when you say to yourself 'What am I doing? Do I need to keep doing this?' We fought an uphill battle that next year, we lost to a four-way at WrestleMania, and the writing was on the wall... You have to start asking yourself 'Is this damaging the legacy of our tag team?'

"I went away. I didn't think I was going to come back. I put myself into my YouTube channel and my training. I kept myself going because you can't sit on the couch feeling sorry for yourself."

Now that he is back, Sheamus said that his next goal is to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship and finally become a Grand Slam Champion.

"All the cardio, all the training, all the dieting, everything I've done up until this point is all for that moment of when I take that title," Sheamus concluded.

You can view Sheamus' full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.