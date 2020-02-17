Shelton Benjamin sat down with Lilian Garcia on this week's episode of Chasing Glory to discuss his WWE career. Before he spoke about that, Benjamin admitted that he was a bit reluctant when he was approached to do this interview because he didn't know what to say about his career as of late.

"I was reluctant because I always like to put my best foot forward," Benjamin said. "I like to be in the mix. I like to be producing. I like to inspire people.

"Lately, I haven't been doing much as far as on-air with the WWE. For me, it's just frustrating. So, when you contacted me to do this interview, my first thought was I don't even know what to talk about because right now, I'm not really doing anything that's fulfilling to me. I'm here every week, I'm ready to go. For me, it's like when I watch shows like this, Chasing Glory, people are chasing something. Right now, I don't even feel like I'm on the hunt. Not that I don't want to be. That just frustrates me on a personal level."

Benjamin has high hopes that his moment in the sun with the WWE will come at some point. He revealed to Garcia during the interview that he had just signed a new deal with the company.

"Yes, I just re-signed another multi-year deal with the WWE," Benjamin stated. "So, I'll be here for a little while."

In addition to appearing in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, Benjamin has mostly been working matches on WWE Main Event lately. His last appearance on RAW was on January 6th, where he was defeated by Aleister Black.

You can view Benjamin's full interview above. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Chasing Glory- Lilian Garcia with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.