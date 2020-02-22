On last night's SmackDown, Braun Strowman and Elias defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a Symphony of Destruction Match. Guitars, drums, a piano, and other instruments were placed around the ring for all of the Superstars to use as weapons during the match.

The end sequence saw Strowman powerslam Nakamura down on the piano, picking up the pinfall victory shortly after.

It looked like the back of Nakamura's head caught the end of the piano and required medical treatment. Nakamura posted photos of WWE's medical team closing up the wound after the show.

"Don't worry. I'm a tough. But, the piano was toughest. [Braun Strowman] and I couldn't beat it," Nakamura wrote in the caption.