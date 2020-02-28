WWE SmackDown Superstar Sonya Deville has signed with Imagine Artist Management for representation, according to Variety.

It was noted that Deville will now look to expand her career into film and TV roles.

Imagine Artist Management was launched in July 2019 by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard's Imagine Entertainment. The new management division was the latest addition to the growing Imagine business portfolio. Variety adds that the company recently expanded into other areas beyond its core TV and film producing business, including kids & family, documentaries, brands, international TV, and live theater.

Deville, who is often touted as WWE's first openly gay female Superstar, previously appeared on WWE's Total Divas and Tough Enough. She and tag team partner Mandy Rose officially launched their "DaMandyz Donutz" brand last year, which includes a YouTube channel, merchandise and other online content.

It will be interesting to see what kind TV and film roles that Deville is announced for in the next year or so. Stay tuned for updates.