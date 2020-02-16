Yesterday we asked which NXT TakeOver: Portland match interests you the most and many in the comments went with the entire stacked card. If we're picking only one match, NXT North American Champion Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic has many of you feeling it could steal the show. NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Tommaso Ciampa was near the top, thanks to the unpredictability of who will win the match.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete coverage, beginning at 6:30 pm ET with a WINC Podcast right after the show finishes.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments:

Ibby:

"The whole card is solid from match perspectives. I wish some of them had been fleshed out just a bit more, but takeover always delivers. I feel like the obvious trajectory will be Ciampa goes over Cole, if not tomorrow, then the Mania weekend one, which then sends UE to red or blue, and opens up Ciampa, Gargano, Balor in the NXT Title picture."

Ben:

"Dijak and Keith Lee will kill it again. Every time these two face off they steal the show. TakeOver will be no different."

Mr Bobbins:

"Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano. This is a really solid card, to be honest."

SuperKlyph:

"Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic should steal the show, but Cole vs. Ciampa has potential to be incredible."

Ohio's Very Own:

"Cole vs. Ciampa because I honestly don't know who's gonna win."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tonight's NXT TakeOver: Portland, Super ShowDown on February 27, and Elimination Chamber on March 8.