NXT TakeOver: Portland goes down tomorrow night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with four titles being defended, a street fight, and a grudge match taking place. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 6:30 pm ET!
Today's question: Which of tomorrow's matches are you most interested in?
NXT CHAMPIONSHIP
Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa
NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair
NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic
NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle
STREET FIGHT
Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox
Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
