NXT TakeOver: Portland goes down tomorrow night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon with four titles being defended, a street fight, and a grudge match taking place. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 6:30 pm ET!

Today's question: Which of tomorrow's matches are you most interested in?

NXT CHAMPIONSHIP

Adam Cole (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair

NXT NORTH AMERICAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Keith Lee (c) vs. Dominik Dijakovic

NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (c) vs. Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle

STREET FIGHT

Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox

Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes tomorrow's NXT TakeOver: Portland, Super ShowDown on February 27, and Elimination Chamber on March 8.