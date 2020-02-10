Ken Shamrock is headed to the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame.

It was announced at Sunday's Impact TV tapings in Las Vegas that Shamrock will be inducted into the Hall of Fame during Bound For Glory weekend in October.

Shamrock returned to do some work for Impact in 2019. Following his run with WWE, he first debuted with TNA back in 2002 after a run on the indies and won the vacant NWA-TNA World Heavyweight Title. The promotion recognizes Shamrock as their first-ever World Champion. He left the promotion that year but later returned for a brief run in 2004. Shamrock is also in the UFC Hall of Fame.

TNA established the Hall of Fame back in 2012. The Impact Hall currently features Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett, Earl Hebner, Gail Kim, Team 3D, and Abyss.

Stay tuned for updates on Bound For Glory 2020 and Shamrock's induction.