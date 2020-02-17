WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is currently scheduled to be at tonight's RAW, according to PWInsider.

Ripley will be there to continue the feud with Charlotte Flair, who appeared at "Takeover: Portland" last night to accept the challenge for WrestleMania 36.

While Triple H indicated last night that Bianca Belair is not finished with the Flair vs. Ripley WrestleMania feud, word is that Belair is not scheduled for tonight's show.

We noted before that Big Show and MVP are also booked for tonight's RAW. MVP could be there to start the transition into his new Producer's role, but that hasn't been confirmed.

Below is the announced line-up for Monday's RAW from Everett, WA:

* RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins delivers a "sermon" to the crowd

* Rusev and Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza

* Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match

* More on the Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch feud.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.