Thanks to our own Joey G for the following Impact Wrestling and Xplosion spoilers from Saturday's TV tapings at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. If you missed Friday's spoilers, you can check them out here:

* Venue was sold-out for the show.

* Xplosion Match: Trey Miguel defeated Dave Crist. Trey wins after a top rope rope meteora. Great opening match. Crowd is hot.

* Madison Rayne segment. She says Jordynne Grace cheated to become Knockouts Champion. Fans boo her heavily. She announces the Madison Rayne open challenge. Maserati answers.

* Madison Rayne defeated Maserati. Rayne wins in a short match after hitting Cross-Rhodes.

* The Deaners defeated Johnny Swinger and Gil Gilberti. Deaners win by pinfall. Swinger and Gilbertti kept using a roll of quarters behind the refs back, but eventually they got bested. A tease for ICU came up on the big screen.

* TJP and Fallah Bahh defeated The North (Non-Title Match). TJP and Bahh win by pinfall. TJP countered a maneuver into a sunset-flip. Post-match, TJP says they've beaten them three times and challenges them for a future tag title match. Page says neither of them are championship worthy, but grants them the match.

* Moose defeated Petey Williams. Moose wins after a spear. Had heat on Petey most of the bout.

* Chris Bey defeated Damian Drake. Bey wins after a rope assisted fameasser.

* Tessa Blanchard (c) defeated Taya Valkyrie (Impact World Championship). Blanchard wins a very competitive match-up with the hammer lock DDT to retain the title. This was the match of the night. Crowd was loud the whole match.

* Rhino defeated Madman Fulton with Jake and Dave Crist. Referee ends up tossing oVe, so there's no shenanigans. Rhino wins with the Gore. Post-match, oVe attacks Rhino. Sabu makes the save.

* Game Singh heel promo, which garners a lot of boos.

* Rascalz (Dez and Wentz) defeated Desi Hit Squad (Rohit Raju and Mahabali) via pinfall.

* Daga defeated Jake Crist. Daga wins after an elevated codebreaker. Good match. Fans tiring out, but popped for the finish.

* Jordynne Grace (c) defeated Lacey Ryan with Madison Rayne (Impact Knockouts Championship). Grace retains after the Grace Driver.

* Xplosion Match: Willie Mack defeated Adam Thornstone with a frog splash.

* Michael Elgin versus Eddie Edwards ends in a draw after both guys pinned each other's shoulders. Post-match, Tessa Blanchard says she'll face both Edwards and Elgin at the upcoming Rebellion PPV.