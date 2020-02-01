Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) defeated David Finlay and Juice Robinson to become the new IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at NJPW New Beginning USA in Atlanta, Georiga at the Coca-Cola Roxy.
Juice Robinson and David Finlay had won the titles at Wrestle Kingdom 14 by defeating G.o.D.
G.O.D #njpwatlanta pic.twitter.com/U5gCDdTSJs— EJ Varner (@EJRockSolid24) February 2, 2020
OH s--t— local bIogger (@fergoe) February 2, 2020
WE GOT A TITLE CHANGE
G.O.D GOT THE BELTS BACK AHRHSJAHUEOTORWPSOAOAGEUA #njpw pic.twitter.com/HD7A5LLqvL