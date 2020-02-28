WWE taped two matches for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode at the TD Garden in Boston before tonight's SmackDown episode hit the air on FOX.

The following matches were taped:

* Lio Rush defeated Tony Nese by disqualification due to interference from Mike Kanellis, who teams with Nese now. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch made the save. The four Superstars brawled to the back. Jack Gallagher then ran out and attacked Rush, leaving him laid out

* Joaquin Wilde defeated Raul Mendoza

WWE usually airs 205 Live as it happens in the arena, right after SmackDown goes off the air. Tonight's show will still air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET.

Stay tuned for more from tonight's 205 Live episode.