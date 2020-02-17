WWE taped the following matches tonight in Everett, WA for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa
* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin
WWE taped the following matches tonight in Everett, WA for this week's Main Event episode:
* Cedric Alexander defeated Akira Tozawa
* Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated Eric Young and Shelton Benjamin
Photo: John Cena Gets Engaged?
** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week
WWE 24/7 Title Angle At Funko HQ (Video), The BroserWeights Behind-The-Scenes Video, Ratings Delayed
Rhea Ripley's Message For "Flippy Floppy" Fans, Charlotte On Her WrestleMania Match, Bianca Belair
Live WWE RAW Results, Your Feedback
Former TNA Star Tanea "Rebel" Brooks Pays Tribute To Amie Harwick Who Was Murdered
NXT Takeover Was WWE's Highest-Grossing Portland Event In Over Ten Years
New WWE RAW Match Announced For Tonight
WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" Coverage
Big Name Reportedly Set To Wrestle At WrestleMania
News On Matt Hardy Returning For Monday's RAW
Possible WWE RAW Spoiler
Shelton Benjamin Re-Signs With WWE
Sasha Banks To Have A Role In Second Season Of "The Mandalorian"
Spoiler Update For Tonight's WWE RAW
Possible Spoiler For Tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: Portland" Event