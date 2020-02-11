WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will make her WWE Backstage debut on tonight's episode.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account announced this evening that Stephanie will sit down with host Renee Young for a one-on-one interview. There's no word yet on if Stephanie will be live in the studio, or if this is a pre-recorded interview as Stephanie was in the Los Angeles area today for the WrestleMania 37 press conference.

Paige, CM Punk and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T have been confirmed for tonight's Backstage panel. It will be interesting to see if Punk and Stephanie are on the same set together. As noted, tonight's featured guest will be Charlotte Flair.

WWE Backstage airs at 11pm ET on FS1. Stay tuned for any news and notes coming out of the show.

Below is the Twitter announcement on Stephanie's interview with Renee: