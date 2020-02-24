WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch will be paroled again next month.

Sunny is currently scheduled to be released from the Carbon County Correctional Facility on Wednesday, March 25 in Carbon County, Pennsylvania, according to PWInsider. Sytch and her attorneys petitioned for the release at a court hearing last week.

Sunny has been in jail since February 23, 2019 after being arrested in Seaside Heights, NJ for DWI. That was her 6th charge for driving under the influence since 2015. The pro wrestling veteran has dealt with a number of legal and personal issues in multiple states, including arrests and probation violations, since 2012. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. WWE would sponsor at least one rehab stint a few years after the induction.

After being paroled from a period of incarceration in 2018, Sunny announced a farewell tour on the indies to wrap up her 28 year career in the business. That "Comeback/Farewell Tour" was set to run from 2018 into 2019, but was apparently interrupted by legal issues. There's no word yet on if she plans another comeback, but she will likely have to prove some form of employment after being paroled next month.

Stay tuned for updates on Sunny's future.